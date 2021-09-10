A screen shows Megvii’s facial technology. The Chinese VIE-structured company has received approval to sell shares on Shanghai’s Star Market. Photo: Simon Song A screen shows Megvii’s facial technology. The Chinese VIE-structured company has received approval to sell shares on Shanghai’s Star Market. Photo: Simon Song
A screen shows Megvii’s facial technology. The Chinese VIE-structured company has received approval to sell shares on Shanghai’s Star Market. Photo: Simon Song
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Nod for VIE-structured Chinese AI developer Megvii to list on Shanghai’s Star Market signals further approvals

  • Megvii, known for its Face++ facial-recognition software, plans to raise 6.02 billion yuan (US$934 million) from the sale of 253.4 million CDRs
  • Regulatory approval is a sign that more such VIE-structured companies could be allowed to list on domestic exchanges

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:10pm, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen shows Megvii’s facial technology. The Chinese VIE-structured company has received approval to sell shares on Shanghai’s Star Market. Photo: Simon Song A screen shows Megvii’s facial technology. The Chinese VIE-structured company has received approval to sell shares on Shanghai’s Star Market. Photo: Simon Song
A screen shows Megvii’s facial technology. The Chinese VIE-structured company has received approval to sell shares on Shanghai’s Star Market. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE