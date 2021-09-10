A screen shows Megvii’s facial technology. The Chinese VIE-structured company has received approval to sell shares on Shanghai’s Star Market. Photo: Simon Song
Nod for VIE-structured Chinese AI developer Megvii to list on Shanghai’s Star Market signals further approvals
- Megvii, known for its Face++ facial-recognition software, plans to raise 6.02 billion yuan (US$934 million) from the sale of 253.4 million CDRs
- Regulatory approval is a sign that more such VIE-structured companies could be allowed to list on domestic exchanges
Topic | A-shares
