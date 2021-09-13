Hui Ka-yan (centre, standing) in an undated signing ceremony with senior executives of China Evergrande, pledging to deliver the projects to customers. Photo: Weibo Hui Ka-yan (centre, standing) in an undated signing ceremony with senior executives of China Evergrande, pledging to deliver the projects to customers. Photo: Weibo
Hui Ka-yan (centre, standing) in an undated signing ceremony with senior executives of China Evergrande, pledging to deliver the projects to customers. Photo: Weibo
Business /  Markets

China Evergrande’s restructuring ‘quasi unavoidable’ amid distress as ‘free pass’ on debt binge ends

  • SC Lowy has actively traded Evergrande bonds including with new investors as prices dropped to distressed levels, co-founder says
  • Evergrande’s free pass appears to have ended as regulators slapped ‘three red lines’ on borrowing limits to contain risk: Seafarer Capital

Topic |   China property
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 11:02am, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hui Ka-yan (centre, standing) in an undated signing ceremony with senior executives of China Evergrande, pledging to deliver the projects to customers. Photo: Weibo Hui Ka-yan (centre, standing) in an undated signing ceremony with senior executives of China Evergrande, pledging to deliver the projects to customers. Photo: Weibo
Hui Ka-yan (centre, standing) in an undated signing ceremony with senior executives of China Evergrande, pledging to deliver the projects to customers. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE