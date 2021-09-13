A woman poses next to a bull statue known as the Bund Financial Bull along the Huangpu River in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China’s stock rebound resembles 2015 rally as trading blitz surpasses trillion-yuan threshold
- Combined daily turnover in Shanghai and Shenzhen has surpassed 1 trillion yuan for 38 days, approaching the record 43-day streak in 2015
- Most of the liquidity has powered gains in small-cap stocks as traders fall back on valuation support
Topic | A-shares
