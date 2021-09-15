Pedestrians walk past a public screen displaying the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong index slumps to three-week low as China data misses estimates, Macau casinos tumble
- Macau casino stocks Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment lead Hang Seng Index lower as the gambling hub tightens scrutiny of the industry
- China’s August data on industrial production, retail sales and investments all trail estimates
Topic | Stocks
Pedestrians walk past a public screen displaying the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg