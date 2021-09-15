Gamblers in the main mass-market gambling floor during the opening weekend of Galaxy Entertainment’s HK$3 billion StarWorld casino in Macau on October 19, 2006. Photo: Handout
Macau’s casino stocks tumble in US$13 billion wipe-out on plans to overhaul the world’s gambling hub
- An index that tracks six gambling stocks in Hong Kong and New York tumbled by 18 per cent, bringing its plunge this year to 41 per cent
- Sands China led the carnage, tumbling by 27 per cent while Wynn Macau, MGM China and Galaxy Entertainment fell by at least 16 per cent each
Topic | Macau
Gamblers in the main mass-market gambling floor during the opening weekend of Galaxy Entertainment’s HK$3 billion StarWorld casino in Macau on October 19, 2006. Photo: Handout