The Guangdong government unveiled a blueprint on Tuesday to boost the number of publicly listed companies from the province in the next four years. Photo: Xinhua
Guangdong unveils blueprint to double number of listed companies by 2025 as China’s richest province eyes capital market to retain edge
- The southern Chinese province plans to have 1,500 companies listed on both onshore and offshore markets in next four years, up from 737 currently
- Guangdong’s GDP rose 2.3 per cent last year to 11 trillion yuan (US$1.7 trillion), accounting for almost 10 per cent of China’s total GDP
