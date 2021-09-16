A man walks past a large screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai in May 2021. Regulatory risks continue to hammer investors as China is seen tightening its grip on the Macau gambling hub. EPA-EFE A man walks past a large screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai in May 2021. Regulatory risks continue to hammer investors as China is seen tightening its grip on the Macau gambling hub. EPA-EFE
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks skid to four-week low as regulatory risks hammer Macau casino operators

  • Stocks surrender almost all of the rebound in the past four weeks amid a proposal to tighten scrutiny on world’s biggest gambling hub in Macau
  • Business outlook of operators affected and fair-value uncertainty has risen to very high, Morningstar says

A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:55am, 16 Sep, 2021

