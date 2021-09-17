A woman is reflected on a glass panel as she walks by a brokerage house in Beijing. Regulatory risks hit Macau casino stocks this week while the economy loses further momentum. Photo: AP A woman is reflected on a glass panel as she walks by a brokerage house in Beijing. Regulatory risks hit Macau casino stocks this week while the economy loses further momentum. Photo: AP
A woman is reflected on a glass panel as she walks by a brokerage house in Beijing. Regulatory risks hit Macau casino stocks this week while the economy loses further momentum. Photo: AP
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks pare losses in week as Macau casinos, tech firms rebound from sell-off

  • Alibaba Health surges following a buy rating call by Goldman Sachs, while Country Garden Holdings advances
  • Buyers return to oversold Macau casino concessionaires despite growing regulatory uncertainty

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:02pm, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman is reflected on a glass panel as she walks by a brokerage house in Beijing. Regulatory risks hit Macau casino stocks this week while the economy loses further momentum. Photo: AP A woman is reflected on a glass panel as she walks by a brokerage house in Beijing. Regulatory risks hit Macau casino stocks this week while the economy loses further momentum. Photo: AP
A woman is reflected on a glass panel as she walks by a brokerage house in Beijing. Regulatory risks hit Macau casino stocks this week while the economy loses further momentum. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE