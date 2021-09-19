The UK-based insurer plans to raise about HK$22.5 billion (US$2.9 billion) from a share placement in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
UK insurer Prudential plans to raise almost US$3 billion in stock placement in Hong Kong
- Prudential said it will use the proceeds to strengthen its ‘financial flexibility’
- The insurance company said it will sell roughly 130.8 million shares on the city’s stock exchange at an offer price of no more than HK$172 per share
Topic | Insurance
