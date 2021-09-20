Hong Kong’s developers have been actively donating land for transitional housing and have joined the private-public participation land scheme, which suggests that the rules of the game have already changed, according to one analyst. Photo: AFP)
Hong Kong developers plunged into turmoil amid concerns Beijing targeting property firms, six firms lose US$11 billion in market value
- Reuters report that Chinese officials have told Hong Kong developers they should use their resources and influence to champion state interests prompts sell-off
- Although no policies have been announced, we suggest maintaining a defensive stance on Hong Kong developers: Citi analyst
