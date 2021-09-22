The Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday after trading reopened following a two-day holiday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s stock markets set record as daily turnover exceeds 1 trillion yuan for 44th day
- Previous record of 43 days set in 2015 helped to more than double the benchmark stock index
- Average daily turnover above 1 trillion yuan may become new norm: CICC analysts
