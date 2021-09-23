Evergrande and property stocks continue to sway trading sentiment in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Felix Wong Evergrande and property stocks continue to sway trading sentiment in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Felix Wong
Evergrande and property stocks continue to sway trading sentiment in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Felix Wong
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks jump by most in 2 weeks on speculation China Evergrande to avert full-blown default

  • Local stocks are headed for the best day since September 10 amid speculation China Evergrande will avert a full-blown default
  • Mainland markets also gain following a record streak of robust trading volume in Shanghai and Shenzhen

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:21am, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Evergrande and property stocks continue to sway trading sentiment in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Felix Wong Evergrande and property stocks continue to sway trading sentiment in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Felix Wong
Evergrande and property stocks continue to sway trading sentiment in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE