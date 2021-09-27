An electronic screen displays stocks, including those of China Evergrande Group, in Hong Kong. The Chinese conglomerate’s debt woes have added to difficulties for the city’s stock market. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks are cheapest against Chinese equities in a year amid Evergrande debt woes, regulatory storm
- 33 per cent discount that Hong Kong shares of dual-listed companies had to their mainland China-traded stocks is the biggest since October 15 last year
- It will take some time for Hong Kong stocks to seek a bottom and sentiment has yet to improve: analyst
Topic | A-shares
