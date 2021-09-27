China's official app for digital yuan. The government is pushing its own digital currency and has banned all cryptocurrency transactions in the local financial system. Photo: Reuters China's official app for digital yuan. The government is pushing its own digital currency and has banned all cryptocurrency transactions in the local financial system. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Huobi, OKG tumble in Hong Kong after China criminalises cryptocurrency trading to rein in financial risks

  • Huobi will stop signing up mainland users and begin phasing out existing Chinese customers, and will refund their assets by year-end: statement
  • Some HK$1.2 billion was erased in early stock losses in Hong Kong following the PBOC directive on Friday

Topic |   China digital currency
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 3:39pm, 27 Sep, 2021

