A man walks by an electronic display showing the local stock index in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Property, tech stocks power Hang Seng rally as China vows to maintain a healthy real estate market amid distress signs
- Hang Seng Index posts strong gain in early trading on the back of PBOC’s pledge to defend a healthy property market amid distress signs
- Country Garden, Alibaba and Meituan lead top winners while China Evergrande also benefits from better sentiment
Topic | A-shares
