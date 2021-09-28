A man walks by an electronic display showing the local stock index in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters A man walks by an electronic display showing the local stock index in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A man walks by an electronic display showing the local stock index in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Property, tech stocks power Hang Seng rally as China vows to maintain a healthy real estate market amid distress signs

  • Hang Seng Index posts strong gain in early trading on the back of PBOC’s pledge to defend a healthy property market amid distress signs
  • Country Garden, Alibaba and Meituan lead top winners while China Evergrande also benefits from better sentiment

Topic |   A-shares
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 10:48am, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks by an electronic display showing the local stock index in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters A man walks by an electronic display showing the local stock index in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A man walks by an electronic display showing the local stock index in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE