A signboard of China Zheshang Bank in Beijing on March 14, 2016. Photo: Reuters.
Chinese bankers swoop in on own shares on the cheap as Evergrande’s debt crisis rattles market, drives valuations lower
- Half a dozen Chinese banks said they would buy back their shares this month, as markets were roiled by concerns of exposure to China Evergrande Group
- Ping An Bank, Bank of Shanghai and China Zheshang Bank are the latest to announce their buy-backs
Topic | A-shares
