Investors monitor stock price movements at a brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Chinese onshore stocks outrank offshore securities traded in Hong Kong, New York as top choice for global funds, Invesco survey shows

  • Yuan-denominated shares are preferred to those traded in Hong Kong or New York, Invesco survey shows
  • Despite a slowdown, China’s GDP growth for 2021 and 2022 will outpace all advanced economies based on IMF forecasts

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:00pm, 30 Sep, 2021

