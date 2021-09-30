Investors monitor stock price movements at a brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Chinese onshore stocks outrank offshore securities traded in Hong Kong, New York as top choice for global funds, Invesco survey shows
- Yuan-denominated shares are preferred to those traded in Hong Kong or New York, Invesco survey shows
- Despite a slowdown, China’s GDP growth for 2021 and 2022 will outpace all advanced economies based on IMF forecasts
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Investors monitor stock price movements at a brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: AFP