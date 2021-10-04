Investors look at computer screens showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters Investors look at computer screens showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Investors look at computer screens showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Traders count on golden week respite amid Evergrande, power crisis after US$576 billion rout in Hang Seng members

  • Stock Connect link will be closed through Thursday during the golden week holiday, potentially easing selling pressure
  • Mainland investors were net sellers of HK$65.2 billion worth of Hong Kong-listed stocks last quarter, weighing on the Hang Seng Index

Topic |   Evergrande crisis
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:53am, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors look at computer screens showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters Investors look at computer screens showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Investors look at computer screens showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE