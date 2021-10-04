Pedestrians walk outside the Three Exchange Square building in Central, which houses the local bourse operator. Hong Kong stocks take an early beating while shares in developer Evergrande are halted from trading. Photo: AFP Pedestrians walk outside the Three Exchange Square building in Central, which houses the local bourse operator. Hong Kong stocks take an early beating while shares in developer Evergrande are halted from trading. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks sink, extending a four-month slide, as Evergrande fuels speculation on asset sale to repay debt

  • Stocks slide, adding to losses over the past four months, as Evergrande halts trading amid asset-sale efforts
  • Evergrande’s car-making unit slips as parent attempts to survive liquidity crunch after missing payments to contractors, suppliers, onshore investors

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:38pm, 4 Oct, 2021

