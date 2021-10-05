Investors watch an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a brokerage in Pudong, Shanghai. A liquidity crunch troubling several indebted Chinese developers is stoking concerns about default. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks waver near one-year low amid hidden debt, default concerns while tech index retreats
- Fantasia failed to pay a US$205.7 million bond when it matured on October 4, the Chinese developer said in a filing late Monday
- Local stocks have lost almost US$1 trillion in market capitalisation since the end of May as fears surrounding Evergrande’s debt crisis mount
Topic | Hang Seng Index
