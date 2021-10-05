The headquarters of China Evergrande Group, centre, in Shenzhen. The developer was downgraded in three steps during the third quarter by Fitch because of its liquidity crisis. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande crisis casts shadow on Chinese real estate sector’s outstanding US$232 billion offshore bonds, Fitch says
- Together with Fantasia Holdings and Ronshine China, Evergrande has driven the bulk of the six downgrades that Fitch made during the third quarter in a portfolio of 50 major Asian high-yield corporate issuers
- Funding costs for such issuers had risen to 7.5 per cent as of the end of the third quarter, from 6.3 per cent in the second quarter
Topic | Evergrande crisis
