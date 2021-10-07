A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong stock exchange in Central in August 2021. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong stock exchange in Central in August 2021. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong stock exchange in Central in August 2021. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks jump by most in 7 weeks as Alibaba, tech index rebound while Chinese Estates soars on privatisation bid

  • Alibaba Group leads Chinese Big Tech rally with a 5.6 per cent rebound after a 34 per cent slide to record low over the past three months
  • Chinese Estates surges 30 per cent as family of billionaire owner Joseph Lau bids to take Hong Kong developer private

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 11:48am, 7 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong stock exchange in Central in August 2021. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong stock exchange in Central in August 2021. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong stock exchange in Central in August 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE