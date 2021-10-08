People seen at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, the building housing the city’s bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks climb for a second week on Alibaba, tech rally as China services report aids sentiment
- Stocks are headed for their first back-to-back weekly gain in a month as investors chased up Alibaba for a third day from record low
- China’s services sector expanded last month from a slump in August, according to Caixin/Markit PMI index
Topic | Hang Seng Index
People seen at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, the building housing the city’s bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE