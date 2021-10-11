Stock price movements are shown on several screens at a Shanghai brokerage on September 24, 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks jump to four-week high as Alibaba, Meituan rally on bets antitrust crackdown against Big Tech is ending
- Meituan’s US$533 million fine is seen as a relief by market participants against expectations for a billion-dollar penalty
- Hang Seng Index is trading near the highest level since September 14, recouping some of the US$1 trillion sell-off since the end of May
