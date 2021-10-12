A woman seats on her scooter in front of the screen showing stock and economic data in Shanghai on October 7, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slip from four-week high as Alibaba paces tech losses and energy crunch seen derailing economic recovery
- Tech stocks retreat as Alibaba surrenders some of its 24 per cent rebound from October low
- Higher energy and metal prices are seen hitting power producers and manufacturers, dimming economic recovery outlook
