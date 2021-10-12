BlackRock is turning modestly positive on Chinese stocks on tactical basis as authorities can no longer ignore signs of slowdown. Photo Reuters. BlackRock is turning modestly positive on Chinese stocks on tactical basis as authorities can no longer ignore signs of slowdown. Photo Reuters.
BlackRock is turning modestly positive on Chinese stocks on tactical basis as authorities can no longer ignore signs of slowdown. Photo Reuters.
Business /  Markets

BlackRock turns modestly positive on China stocks, saying policymakers can no longer ignore slowdown without easing measures

  • Money manager turns positive on tactical basis, saying asset allocation would need to increase in multiples before becoming a bullish bet
  • Hong Kong stock market, dominated by Chinese companies, ranks among the worst performers because of regulatory onslaught

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
BlackRock is turning modestly positive on Chinese stocks on tactical basis as authorities can no longer ignore signs of slowdown. Photo Reuters. BlackRock is turning modestly positive on Chinese stocks on tactical basis as authorities can no longer ignore signs of slowdown. Photo Reuters.
BlackRock is turning modestly positive on Chinese stocks on tactical basis as authorities can no longer ignore signs of slowdown. Photo Reuters.
READ FULL ARTICLE