Tsim Sha Tsui during typhoon signal No 8 as tropical storm Kompasu nears the territory. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s financial markets come to a halt on Typhoon Kompasu warning

  • Banks, stock market and floor trading on the bullion exchange to remain closed on Wednesday
  • Hong Kong Observatory upgraded the typhoon warning to Signal 8, the third highest, and said it will remain in force until 4pm

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:56am, 13 Oct, 2021

