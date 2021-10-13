A man walks past a screen showing inflation data outside an office building in Shanghai. Stocks slide on Wednesday on slowdown concerns. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks fall on slowdown jitters while Hong Kong markets are shut on typhoon Kompasu warning
- Stocks drop for a third day. led by energy producers, as Beijing seeks to restore more power supply to meet industry demand
- Hong Kong Observatory says No 8 typhoon warning signal to remain up to 4pm local time as Kompasu edges closer to the city
