A worker stands in front of an electronic screen showing stock prices and economic data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks fell in early trading on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE A worker stands in front of an electronic screen showing stock prices and economic data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks fell in early trading on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks fall on stagflation concerns as producer inflation accelerates to 26-year high

  • Producer prices jumped 10.7 per cent from a year earlier in September, the fastest pace since November 1995, National Bureau of Statistics data showed
  • Shanghai Composite Index drops 0.2 per cent in early trading, while the broader CSI 300 Index eases 0.1 per cent

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:25am, 14 Oct, 2021

