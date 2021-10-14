A worker stands in front of an electronic screen showing stock prices and economic data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks fell in early trading on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks fall on stagflation concerns as producer inflation accelerates to 26-year high
- Producer prices jumped 10.7 per cent from a year earlier in September, the fastest pace since November 1995, National Bureau of Statistics data showed
- Shanghai Composite Index drops 0.2 per cent in early trading, while the broader CSI 300 Index eases 0.1 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
