The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg. The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg.
The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg.
ICAC
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong court slaps jail time on four people over plot to defraud Convoy, in a win for city’s anti-corruption investigator

  • Convoy’s former executive director Mak Kwong-yiu was jailed for seven months, while former Gransing Securities general manager Lee Yick-ming was sentenced to five months in prison, the ICAC said
  • Former financial controller Christine Chan Lai-yee was sentenced to five months in prison while former manager Wong Shuk-on received a four-month jail term, both getting an 18-month deferment, ICAC said

Topic |   ICAC
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:19pm, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg. The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg.
The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg.
READ FULL ARTICLE