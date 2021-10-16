The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong on December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg.
Hong Kong court slaps jail time on four people over plot to defraud Convoy, in a win for city’s anti-corruption investigator
- Convoy’s former executive director Mak Kwong-yiu was jailed for seven months, while former Gransing Securities general manager Lee Yick-ming was sentenced to five months in prison, the ICAC said
- Former financial controller Christine Chan Lai-yee was sentenced to five months in prison while former manager Wong Shuk-on received a four-month jail term, both getting an 18-month deferment, ICAC said
