IPO
Effects of China’s regulatory onslaught felt in Hong Kong as large IPOs fall by the wayside

  • Health care start-up We Doctor and supermarket operator WM Tech among those that have let their IPO applications lapse due to regulatory scrutiny, market weakness
  • The value of IPOs dipped to US$6.2 billion in the third quarter – the lowest since the start of the pandemic and behind South Korea for the first time in four years

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:32am, 17 Oct, 2021

The Exchange Square complex, which hosts the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Sam Tsang The Exchange Square complex, which hosts the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Exchange Square complex, which hosts the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Sam Tsang
