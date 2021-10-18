A woman stands in front of a screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Three tests for China stock investors as slowdown in GDP, earnings and trading divide analysts seeking signs of policy capitulation
- A slowdown in GDP, corporate earnings and trading volume will test appetite for risk taking with analysts divided on need for big stimulus
- China’s non-TMT stocks have lost 20 per cent since February and are showing technical weakness, BCA Research says
