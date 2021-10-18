A man walks by electronic boards displaying stocks and indexes in a Shanghai brokerage on September 24, 2021. China’s GDP slowed more than expected in the third quarter. Photo: AFP A man walks by electronic boards displaying stocks and indexes in a Shanghai brokerage on September 24, 2021. China’s GDP slowed more than expected in the third quarter. Photo: AFP
A man walks by electronic boards displaying stocks and indexes in a Shanghai brokerage on September 24, 2021. China’s GDP slowed more than expected in the third quarter. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks weaken as China’s economic reports dent risk appetite while tech firms struggle on regulatory concerns

  • Hang Seng Index declines 0.3 per cent as financial and tech stocks pace losses
  • China’s economy grew less than expected 4.9 per cent last quarter, while factory production cooled last month amid a power crunch

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 1:31pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks by electronic boards displaying stocks and indexes in a Shanghai brokerage on September 24, 2021. China’s GDP slowed more than expected in the third quarter. Photo: AFP A man walks by electronic boards displaying stocks and indexes in a Shanghai brokerage on September 24, 2021. China’s GDP slowed more than expected in the third quarter. Photo: AFP
A man walks by electronic boards displaying stocks and indexes in a Shanghai brokerage on September 24, 2021. China’s GDP slowed more than expected in the third quarter. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE