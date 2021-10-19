The office building of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Getty Images The office building of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla supplier CATL defends US$9.1 billion fundraising as ‘reasonable’ on rosy EV outlook after Shenzhen exchange query

  • Contemporary Amperex is seeking 58.2 billion yuan (US$9.1 billion) to fund expansion in what could be the biggest onshore stock offering in 2021
  • Battery maker last month outbid rival Ganfeng Lithium for Canadian miner Millennial Lithium in race to bolster supply

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:30pm, 19 Oct, 2021

