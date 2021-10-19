The office building of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla supplier CATL defends US$9.1 billion fundraising as ‘reasonable’ on rosy EV outlook after Shenzhen exchange query
- Contemporary Amperex is seeking 58.2 billion yuan (US$9.1 billion) to fund expansion in what could be the biggest onshore stock offering in 2021
- Battery maker last month outbid rival Ganfeng Lithium for Canadian miner Millennial Lithium in race to bolster supply
Topic | A-shares
