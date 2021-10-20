Bull sculptures located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong stocks approach six-week high on Alibaba tailwind while Chinese coal producers slump
- Hang Seng Index approaches a six-week high on speculation tech crackdown is softening as Jack Ma makes first overseas trip since
- Coal producers slump after an overnight plunge in futures contracts, as China considers intervening to stem runaway prices
