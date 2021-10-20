Coal being loaded at the Huanghua port in Cangzhou in north China's Hebei province on July 7, 2021. Photo: Xinhua.
Bull run in China’s coal stumbles after economic planner’s pledge to cool fuel prices, sending futures and mining stocks tumbling
- Twelve-month thermal coal futures for January 2022 delivery fell by their 8 per cent daily limit on the Zhengzhou exchange to 1,755.4 yuan each
- The shares of at least seven coal miners, including the state-owned China Coal Energy and Yanzhou Coal Mining, plunged by their 10 per cent daily limits on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Topic | A-shares
