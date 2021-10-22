An electronic board displaying various stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 21. Photo: AFP
Double boost for property stocks as China pledges support for homebuyers amid industry slump and Evergrande pays up
- Property stocks mark one of their best weeks this year as China pledges support for first-time homebuyers with easy mortgage financing
- Evergrande risk subsides as developer is reported to have made payment for bond interest before a Saturday deadline
Topic | Stocks
