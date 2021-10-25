A man makes a phone call through the headset in the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai in July 2021. Photo: Reuters
Funds are favouring Chinese tech, consumer losers, discarding energy winners in policy turnaround bets to salvage a rotten year
- Consumer and tech stocks are regaining favour on upbeat consumption while market intervention threatens gains in commodity producers
- The repositioning may help funds salvage what has so far been a forgettable year in the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
