A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 4 near Central, Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks restrained by slide in property developers on China tax plan while oil firms and HSBC advance
- Concerns about China’s property-tax trial and a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in mainland provinces keep risk appetite at bay
- Oil firms advance as Brent crude climbs above US$85 a barrel on tighter supply outlook; HSBC gains before third-quarter earnings reports
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 4 near Central, Hong Kong. Photo: AP