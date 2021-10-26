A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 25. Photo: AP A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 25. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 25. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks drop on Alibaba Health’s profit warning while developers slide as debt default concerns revived

  • Alibaba Health warns of losses in the first-half to September, while BYD advances on approval for a plan to spin off chipmaking unit
  • Developers continue to drag the market on concerns about default risk after Modern Land (China) reneged on a dollar bond repayment

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:55pm, 26 Oct, 2021

