A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 25. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks drop on Alibaba Health’s profit warning while developers slide as debt default concerns revived
- Alibaba Health warns of losses in the first-half to September, while BYD advances on approval for a plan to spin off chipmaking unit
- Developers continue to drag the market on concerns about default risk after Modern Land (China) reneged on a dollar bond repayment
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
