Shares in Hong Kong and the mainland fell in early trading on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks fall the most in three weeks as tensions in US-China relations resurface
- Hang Seng Index falls 1.6 per cent to 25,634.35 in early trading, led by declines in Meituan and Alibaba
- Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index fell 3.8 per cent overnight for the biggest decline in more than a month
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
