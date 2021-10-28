An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks rebound as traders deem Alibaba, tech sell-off as unwarranted while Li Ning slumps on stock placement plan
- Hang Seng Tech Index recoups some of Wednesday’s sell-off as Meituan, Alibaba pace rebound
- Li Ning slumps on US$1.35 billion stock placement plan, while Ping An Insurance falls on weak earnings
