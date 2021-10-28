An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks rebound as traders deem Alibaba, tech sell-off as unwarranted while Li Ning slumps on stock placement plan

  • Hang Seng Tech Index recoups some of Wednesday’s sell-off as Meituan, Alibaba pace rebound
  • Li Ning slumps on US$1.35 billion stock placement plan, while Ping An Insurance falls on weak earnings

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 10:54am, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE