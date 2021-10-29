A jumbo screen shows stock prices in Shanghai. Chinese fund managers added holdings of new-energy, pharmaceuticals and small liquor makers in the third quarter. Photo: EPA-EFE A jumbo screen shows stock prices in Shanghai. Chinese fund managers added holdings of new-energy, pharmaceuticals and small liquor makers in the third quarter. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese fund managers buy new-energy stocks and ditch tech giants, quarterly portfolio report shows

  • Sungrow Power Supply, WuXi AppTec and Shanxi Xinghuacun saw the biggest increases in holdings of fund managers in the third quarter
  • Total assets managed by China’s mutual funds increased 4 per cent quarter on quarter to US$3.7 trillion at the end of September

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 29 Oct, 2021

