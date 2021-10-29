People walk past signage with stock tickers at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 7. Photo: Sam Tsang People walk past signage with stock tickers at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 7. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walk past signage with stock tickers at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 7. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slump in week on earnings drag as China data to signal further contraction in manufacturing

  • Report cards from PetroChina, BYD, Vanke and China Life Insurance underwhelm investors as slowdown bites
  • A government report this weekend may signal another month of contraction in China’s factory production

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 10:46am, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past signage with stock tickers at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 7. Photo: Sam Tsang People walk past signage with stock tickers at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 7. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walk past signage with stock tickers at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 7. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE