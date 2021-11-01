People stand next to a screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Can Chinese developers overcome the Evergrande infection? Moody’s sees confidence deficit while analysts make turnaround bets
- China Vanke, Country Garden and Greenland are among property stocks trading at multi-year lows due to the Evergrande ‘infection’
- A lot hinges on what China does with its policy tools, Bocom’s Hong Hao says
Topic | A-shares
People stand next to a screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE