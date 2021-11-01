A woman walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 4 in Central, Hong Kong. China’s economic slowdown is sapping risk appetite as the market approaches a three-week low. Photo: AP A woman walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 4 in Central, Hong Kong. China’s economic slowdown is sapping risk appetite as the market approaches a three-week low. Photo: AP
A woman walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 4 in Central, Hong Kong. China’s economic slowdown is sapping risk appetite as the market approaches a three-week low. Photo: AP
Tencent, Alibaba, BYD drag Hong Kong stocks to three-week low as China slowdown clouds outlook

  • Official report on Sunday showed manufacturing contracted further in October amid commodity inflation, power shortage
  • Stock losses continue despite a private survey of smaller manufacturers on Monday indicating a rebound in sentiment

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 1:08pm, 1 Nov, 2021

