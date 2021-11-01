A woman walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on October 4 in Central, Hong Kong. China’s economic slowdown is sapping risk appetite as the market approaches a three-week low. Photo: AP
Tencent, Alibaba, BYD drag Hong Kong stocks to three-week low as China slowdown clouds outlook
- Official report on Sunday showed manufacturing contracted further in October amid commodity inflation, power shortage
- Stock losses continue despite a private survey of smaller manufacturers on Monday indicating a rebound in sentiment
Topic | Hang Seng Index
