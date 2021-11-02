Bull sculptures seen outside the Exchange Square in Central. Hong Kong. Sentiment improves following overnight gains in US equities and Chinese ADRs. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks jump on tech’s best rally in four weeks as Xpeng, Ganfeng Lithium underpin EV outlook
- Xpeng underpins bullish electric-vehicle outlook with a second month of 10,000 deliveries, while Ganfeng Lithium signs a new contract with Tesla
- Tech stocks jump by the most in nearly four weeks, led big gains in Meituan, Bilibili and Baidu
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Bull sculptures seen outside the Exchange Square in Central. Hong Kong. Sentiment improves following overnight gains in US equities and Chinese ADRs. Photo: Bloomberg