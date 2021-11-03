Hong Kong stocks fell for a seventh straight day, capping the longest losing streak in almost four months. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks drop for a seventh straight day as fears grow about mainland Chinese coronavirus outbreaks
- The seven-day slide marks the Hang Seng Index’s worst sequence since July
- Chinese sportswear companies were the biggest gainers on the benchmark gauge
Topic | Hang Seng Index
