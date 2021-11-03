Hong Kong stocks fell for a seventh straight day, capping the longest losing streak in almost four months. Photo: AP Hong Kong stocks fell for a seventh straight day, capping the longest losing streak in almost four months. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks drop for a seventh straight day as fears grow about mainland Chinese coronavirus outbreaks

  • The seven-day slide marks the Hang Seng Index’s worst sequence since July
  • Chinese sportswear companies were the biggest gainers on the benchmark gauge

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:43pm, 3 Nov, 2021

