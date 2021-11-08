Investors took a heavy beating last quarter trying to decode China’s tech crackdown as price targets for Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan are chopped. Photo: Reuters Investors took a heavy beating last quarter trying to decode China’s tech crackdown as price targets for Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan are chopped. Photo: Reuters
From BlackRock to JPMorgan, China stock funds bleed with mistimed optimism on tech rebound and regulations

  • Key China-focused vehicles managed by BlackRock, JPMorgan, Fidelity and E Fund Management reported steep losses in third quarter
  • Analysts have trimmed their price targets for Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan by up to 25 per cent since May, with most retaining their buy calls

Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Cheryl Heng

Updated: 7:30am, 8 Nov, 2021

