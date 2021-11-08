Investors took a heavy beating last quarter trying to decode China’s tech crackdown as price targets for Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan are chopped. Photo: Reuters
From BlackRock to JPMorgan, China stock funds bleed with mistimed optimism on tech rebound and regulations
- Key China-focused vehicles managed by BlackRock, JPMorgan, Fidelity and E Fund Management reported steep losses in third quarter
- Analysts have trimmed their price targets for Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan by up to 25 per cent since May, with most retaining their buy calls
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Investors took a heavy beating last quarter trying to decode China’s tech crackdown as price targets for Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan are chopped. Photo: Reuters