Stock and index movements seen on electronic screens inside a brokerage in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks retreat as Alibaba drags tech peers lower with eyes on key China political meeting
- President Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party, will open the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee on Monday
- Stocks decline amid virus outbreak concerns, even as an official report on Sunday showed exports grew faster than expected last month
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
