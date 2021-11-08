Stock and index movements seen on electronic screens inside a brokerage in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: AFP Stock and index movements seen on electronic screens inside a brokerage in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks retreat as Alibaba drags tech peers lower with eyes on key China political meeting

  • President Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party, will open the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee on Monday
  • Stocks decline amid virus outbreak concerns, even as an official report on Sunday showed exports grew faster than expected last month

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:42pm, 8 Nov, 2021

